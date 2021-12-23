Traders Purchase Large Volume of Teucrium Corn Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:CORN)

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,633 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 574% compared to the typical daily volume of 539 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 274.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teucrium Corn Fund by 327.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CORN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.04. 1,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,860. Teucrium Corn Fund has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $22.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

