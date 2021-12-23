Tranchess (CHESS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.23 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $101.75 million and approximately $38.23 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,862.61 or 0.99664061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00055991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00031725 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $738.12 or 0.01446329 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002700 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,409,698 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

