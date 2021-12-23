TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by analysts at ATB Capital to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CSFB cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE TA traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 156,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,036. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.83. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$9.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

