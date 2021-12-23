Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 10,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 19,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGAN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Transphorm from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transphorm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of $383.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of -3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

