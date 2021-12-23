Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 13,275 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $134,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Holger Bartel sold 1,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $15,015.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Holger Bartel sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $21,020.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $47,385.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $36,925.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00.

Travelzoo stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,234. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $19.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

