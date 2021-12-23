TRAXIA 1-Day Volume Hits $10.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $114,602.62 and $10.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.59 or 0.07973044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,006.56 or 0.99857118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007316 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

