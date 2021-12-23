Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $4.58 on Top Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.75 or 0.07972679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,053.87 or 1.00064282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00072737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

