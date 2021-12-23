Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $14.56

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $14.90. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 261 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the second quarter worth about $588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

