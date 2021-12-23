Tribe Price Tops $0.94 (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Tribe coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $427.05 million and $16.88 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00042653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007027 BTC.

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.