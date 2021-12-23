Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.98

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.98 and traded as high as C$18.98. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$18.96, with a volume of 201,723 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.98. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$143.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 29,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.03, for a total value of C$533,471.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at C$518,488.71. Also, Senior Officer Wissam Francis sold 31,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.51, for a total transaction of C$552,633.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,088.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

