Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TMQ. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on Trilogy Metals and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.90.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$2.13. 36,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$307.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.84 and a 1-year high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janice Alayne Stairs sold 12,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$31,482.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,095.24. Also, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,054,905.25. Insiders have sold a total of 138,235 shares of company stock worth $375,659 over the last three months.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

