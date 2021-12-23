Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $159.45

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 159.45 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 128.13 ($1.69). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.73), with a volume of 12,603 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of £63.35 million and a P/E ratio of -109.17.

In other news, insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,719.78).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

