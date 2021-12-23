Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $230.33

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.33 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 240.80 ($3.18). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 239.80 ($3.17), with a volume of 3,350,735 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBOX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.10) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.50) to GBX 282 ($3.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.50) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.50) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246 ($3.25).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 220.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

