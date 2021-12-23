Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.