Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Position Reduced by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,525 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Triumph Bancorp worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,442 shares of company stock valued at $12,139,113. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

