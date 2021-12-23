trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.11. trivago shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 3,122 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $729.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that trivago will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in trivago by 212.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

