TrueDeck Market Cap Reaches $156,370.22 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $156,370.22 and approximately $22,432.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00042763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007045 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.