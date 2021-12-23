Truist Securiti Comments on Krispy Kreme, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Krispy Kreme in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Krispy Kreme’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNUT. Truist Securities lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

