TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Trading Down 2.8%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) shares dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

TTGPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

