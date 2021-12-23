TTC (TTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

