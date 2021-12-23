Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.87

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $16.11. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 871,806 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 9.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 539,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

