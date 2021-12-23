TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $3.32 million and $89,665.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 118,174,853,807 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

