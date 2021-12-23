TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading 0.8% Higher

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. 102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29.

About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. It operates through the following business segments: TV Broadcasting, Music Publication, and Other Businesses. The TV Broadcasting segment handles the production and transmission of TV programs. The Music Publication segment deals with the management of music copyrights, recording business, and artists.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.