Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Patrick John Finn Sells 219 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $18,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $154,774.32.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $223,670.34.

On Monday, October 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $281,737.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.50. 372,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $1,643,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 7.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 706,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

