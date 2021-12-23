Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,348 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Twitter by 112.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.91 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

