Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Tops $0.0693

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $630,817.11 and $24,904.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.12 or 0.07987187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,019.29 or 0.99972662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00053166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

