U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 206,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.8% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 78,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

