U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,223,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after buying an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Athene by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after buying an additional 967,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000,000 after buying an additional 938,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Athene stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59.
In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock worth $954,260 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
