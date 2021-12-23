U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,223,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after buying an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Athene by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after buying an additional 967,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000,000 after buying an additional 938,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.59.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock worth $954,260 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

