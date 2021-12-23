U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $32.48 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.