U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,633,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

DOV stock opened at $172.49 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

