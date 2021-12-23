U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $429.99 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $335.37 and a 1-year high of $435.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

