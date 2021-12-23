U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.64.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

