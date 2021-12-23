U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.04 Million in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 38.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 40.50. Lucid Group Inc has a 12 month low of 9.99 and a 12 month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.