U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $63.10 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

