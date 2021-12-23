U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.04 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

