U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

