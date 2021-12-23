U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after buying an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $10,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

