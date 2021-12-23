U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,473 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

