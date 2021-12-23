U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 136,300 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -154.29%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

