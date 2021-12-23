U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,236 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $655.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $562.68 and a 200-day moving average of $510.79. The company has a market cap of $270.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $657.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

