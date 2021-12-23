U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 81,063 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99.

