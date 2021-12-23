U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.44 Million Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,282 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

