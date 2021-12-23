U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
