U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $222.77 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.