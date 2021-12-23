U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $119,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.96 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

