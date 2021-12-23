U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,127,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,616,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 758.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 783,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 692,009 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

