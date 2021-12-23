U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average of $166.45. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.