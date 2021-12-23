Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,175,159 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 32,916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Uber Technologies worth $142,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Wedbush upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.