Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

