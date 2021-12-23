Ubex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $539,839.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 80.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $539,839.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

